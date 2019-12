The LOOΠΔ girls have gone back to school with 'SkooLook's, looking lovely and comfy in colorful and dandy school uniform styles for their latest endorsement photoshoot!

In addition to heart-stealing behind the scenes footage from LOOΠΔ's bright photoshoot set, fans can catch the girls sharing tons of aegyo for the making camera, above. Meanwhile, LOOΠΔ will be promoting as 2020 'SkooLooks' uniform models alongside rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER.