Eugene in talks to return to dramas with new SBS series 'Penthouse'

According to reports on December 27, singer/actress Eugene is in talks to return to the small screen!

One representative from her label told media outlets, "Eugene has received an offer for scriptwriter Kim Soon Ok's new project 'Penthouse'. She is positively looking over the project."

Set to air some time next year on SBS, 'Penthouse' tells the story of a woman who risks everything in order to aim for a life in the most luxurious penthouse in Gangnam. Scriptwriter Kim Soon Ok and director Joo Dong Min of 'The Last Empress' will be teaming up again for the production.

If Eugene decides to take on this project, it'll be her first time returning to dramas since 2016.

