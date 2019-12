On December 7, MONSTA X's label Starship Entertainment released an official statement to notify fans of member Jooheon's current conditions.

According to Starship, Jooheon is currently suffering from symptoms including dizziness and poor conditions, and is recuperating after visiting a hospital. It's currently uncertain whether or not he will be able to a attend MONSTA X's upcoming '2019 Jingle Ball' tour appearances.

Stay tuned for updates.