'Tale of Nokdu's Kang Tae Oh reveals his mother dressed him in pretty clothes when he was younger

In light of his latest KBS2 drama 'Tale of Nokdu' coming to an end, actor Kang Tae Oh sat down with media outlet reporters for a press interview.

During the interview, Kang Tae Oh recalled how his co-star Jang Dong Yoon garnered attention for acting as a man dressed as a woman. Kang Tae Oh began, "Actually, I used to be pretty in my younger days too," causing laughter.

He continued, "I dressed up as a girl during a high school event once. When I was younger, a lot of people called me 'pretty' and my mother dressed me up in 'pretty' clothes. From the perspective of an actor, I think different challenges like this is good. If I have the opportunity to act as a man dressed as a woman later, I most definitely won't regret it."

Kang Tae Oh also talked about how his mother was originally opposed to his dreams of becoming an actor, but now, she loves watching his dramas. He shared, "My mother always wanted me to play the role of a king in a historical drama. I was able to fulfill her dream with this drama. I didn't get to wear the king's robes, but still, the drama ended with me being crowned as the king and my mother was happy to see that."



Did you enjoy Kang Tae Oh's performance in KBS2's 'Tale of Nokdu'?

