A new idol band will be debuting soon.

2Z has revealed official photos of the members. Hojin is the main vocal, Hyunwoong is the rapper, Jiseop is the guitar & subvocal, Jeonghyun is on the bass guitar, and Bumjoon is on the drums. The members are current fashion models as well, and boast an average height of 186 cm (73 in).

2Z will be debuting early next year.