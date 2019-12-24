Key wishes fans 'Merry Christmas' with a warm photo of 5-member SHINee

On December 25, SHINee's Key wished fans a "Merry Christmas" via his Instagram, while on break from his mandatory military service!

Alongside his holiday greeting, Key shared a heartwarming photo of the 5-member SHINee gathered around a brightly lit cake, celebrating. The idol then also followed up with another post, where he was seen posing coolly next to a neon sign, reading, "All Systems Are Go!".

Meanwhile, Key is currently carrying out his mandatory military service duties as a member of the military music corps, after enlisting this past March.