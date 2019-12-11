10

Junsu's luxury home finally unveiled on 'House of Sharing'

Junsu has revealed his home on the latest episode of the 'House of Sharing'

Junsu's house has been quite a hot topic and was finally revealed on the December 11th broadcast of the show. 

Notable features of the house include a dressing room and a living room filled with luxury sofas and statues. In addition, Junsu's house also boasts an impressive night view of Gangnam as well. Junsu explained that he feels like he's in a "bubble that can't be touched." 

Check out pictures of Junsu's house below. 

miss_dii103 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

more photos

BTSRULEVIPDROOL-531 pts 35 minutes ago 1
35 minutes ago

I've seen better in the slums tbh

