Junsu's luxury home finally unveiled on 'House of Sharing'









Junsu has revealed his home on the latest episode of the 'House of Sharing'.

Junsu's house has been quite a hot topic and was finally revealed on the December 11th broadcast of the show.



Notable features of the house include a dressing room and a living room filled with luxury sofas and statues. In addition, Junsu's house also boasts an impressive night view of Gangnam as well. Junsu explained that he feels like he's in a "bubble that can't be touched."



Check out pictures of Junsu's house below.