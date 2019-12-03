J.Y. Park states that TWICE made him take a ‘boyfriend photo’

Singer and producer J.Y. Park stated he didn’t understand the recent spread of his photos posing as a 'boyfriend'.

J.Y. Park, who recently made a comeback with his song “FEVER”, appeared on the SBS's ‘One Night of TV Entertainment’ on December 3.

He explained that he was baffled by how the term “boyfriend photo” keeps popping up as the most searched topic when his name is typed into a search bar. He stated: “I really don’t get it - right now, this is the number one thing I don’t understand in my life right now.”

J.Y. Park was quick to clarify that these photos weren’t taken by his girlfriend. He stated that he was at a party with TWICE, who took these photos of him. However, he did express that he was happy with the photos, stating: “I’d like to leave a funny and humorous impression on the public.”

