Insider reveals that some artists pay up to 80 million KRW (~67,292 USD) for sajaegi (chart manipulation)

An insider source has revealed the shocking amount of money some artists pay to manipulate charts.

Sajaegi (chart manipulation) has become a heavy topic among netizens after Park Kyung publicly called out a number of artists (including VIBE, Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il, and more) resulting in a lot of drama.

'One Night of TV Entertainment' revealed the shocking details after an insider came forward with new information on the December 3rd broadcast of the show.

The insider revealed that some artists pay up to 80 million KRW (~67,292 USD) to manipulate charts. This can be a good return on investment because the income can result in the billions (KRW) if the song charts in the top 10. PC rooms using different IDs are used until the early hours of the night to raise the song's ranking. The insider also revealed that many companies who use this tactic also use viral marketing strategies, often attributing the song's success to that.







