BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' chosen as one of British GQ's 'The biggest, boldest songs of 2019'

BLACKPINK is the only K-pop act to make it onto British GQ's 'The biggest, boldest songs of 2019'.

The list ranks British GQ's top 10 songs of the year, and includes artists such as Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo. BLACKPINK's "Kill This Love" comes in at #9, and is the only K-pop song to make it onto the list.

British GQ says, "Whenever people in my life suggest they don’t like K-Pop, the litmus test is always “Kill This Love”. Blackpink have never shied away from songs that feel like the Amazons staging a military parade, but their biggest single from 2019 takes it to a whole other level: the verses build and build, the bridges are sensual and feature a more mature, earthy vocal from Jisoo and Rosé and the chorus is absolutely exceptional. You don’t even need to know their choreography to get your jush to those pounding horns, but their routine full of jagged poses takes it to new pop heights."

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!