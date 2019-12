Gong Yoo revealed that his favorite hobby is fishing on the latest broadcast episode of SBS's 'Lee Dong Wook Wants To Talk'.

The handsome star appeared alongside his former co-star on the drama 'Goblin' on the December 11th broadcast of the show and shared his love for fishing.

While he was in the same car as Lee Dong Wook, he stated: "There was a time when I had a lot of thoughts and I couldn't sleep well at night, so I would go fishing. I want to buy a boat."