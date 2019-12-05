3

2

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

Goo Hye Sun responds to a netizen's marriage proposal

Goo Hye Sun has responded to a netizens' marriage proposal.

The actress has been quite active on social media and recently uploaded two selfies of herself with the caption: "Sleep well (these days I sleep when the sun goes down. I'm so happy in dreamland."


However, Goo Hye Sun notably responded to a netizen comment which read: "marry me." She decided to respond with: "No. I'm not ready yet" which is believed to be a direct reference to her former and messy divorce scandal with actor Ahn Jae Hyun

What do you think of this situation? 

k_kid2,622 pts 2 seconds ago 0
2 seconds ago

Who translates these? The netizen wrote, "Will you marry me?" And she wrote, "Not yet."

-1

iateporkypig-19 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago
She should have said yes. She's damaged goods.

