Announcer Jang Sung Kyu to MC a new music program on MBC

Freelancer announcer and Youtuber Jang Sung Kyu has earned his first solo main position as an MC.

The announcer is set to be the MC of MBC's new variety music program 'Oh My Partner' in which famous musicians will compete with each other in teams for a chance at winning a song game.

Jang Sung Kyu has been wildly popular ever since opening his YouTube channel 'Workman' and is actively gaining more and more attention as he becomes more prominent in the Korean entertainment industry.

