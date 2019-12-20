Goo Hye Sun participates in a tell-all interview with TV Chosun

Actress Goo Hye Sun referred to her former husband in an interview with TV Chosun.

She participated in the tell-all interview on December 19th and directly addressed the matters concerning her former husband, Ahn Jae Hyun.

She stated: "I hurt myself so I spent some time forgiving our actions and our decisions." Regarding Ahn Jae Hyun's request for divorce, she stated: "I think his heart just left me. The public was fatigued and the situation was already dirty. Since debut, there have been many times netizens have speculated about me and let me go."

Regarding the forensics and texts on Ahn Jae Hyun's phone, she stated: "I was in the same label as my husband but they released excuses on his texts. I thought it didn't make sense." She continued, stating: "I asked him about the scandal with the other actress but he didn't want to explain. Nothing happened because I didn't point out that actress." She called the journey from marriage to divorce a "nightmare" and continued saying: "I don't know what to say from there."

