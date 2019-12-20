Goo Hye Sun participates in a tell-all interview with TV Chosun

5

Actress Goo Hye Sun referred to her former husband in an interview with TV Chosun.

She participated in the tell-all interview on December 19th and directly addressed the matters concerning her former husband, Ahn Jae Hyun

She stated: "I hurt myself so I spent some time forgiving our actions and our decisions." Regarding Ahn Jae Hyun's request for divorce, she stated: "I think his heart just left me. The public was fatigued and the situation was already dirty. Since debut, there have been many times netizens have speculated about me and let me go." 

Regarding the forensics and texts on Ahn Jae Hyun's phone, she stated: "I was in the same label as my husband but they released excuses on his texts. I thought it didn't make sense." She continued, stating: "I asked him about the scandal with the other actress but he didn't want to explain. Nothing happened because I didn't point out that actress." She called the journey from marriage to divorce a "nightmare" and continued saying: "I don't know what to say from there."

Check out the interview below.  

just-another-day963 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

The more she keeps telling us how pitiful, unfair and hard things are for her, how “awful” AJH is and it’s all his fault, the less I believe her. “The lady doth protest too much” -Hamlet That pretty much sums it up for me. Over acting and overplaying her side of the story when he has yet to give his after relentless, repeated attacks from her? AJH has had it far worse from the public than she has, and he’s still receiving it. I wish she would stop already.

81022,818 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

Same story over and over again while she said that (1) she was going to retire from the entertainment industry for a while and start studying at an university and (2) that she wasn't going to talk about him/mention him anymore. All lies again I see. This ain't it, she really has to move on with her life.

