Na Young Suk PD announces that his new variety show 'On Friday Friday Night' will begin airing in 2020

The PD legend of variety shows Na Young Suk will be broadcasting a new variety show on tvN titled 'On Friday Friday Night' in 2020.

An entertainment insider revealed on December 20th that Na Young Suk PD is preparing a new format of a variety show. The first broadcast is set to be on January 10th in the coming 2020 year. The show will focus on travel, sports, food, history and more with many different segments that viewers can enjoy. It is said that 6 different corners respectively will be introducing a new omniverse of different fun and activities.



Na Young Suk will also be joined by Jang Eun Jung PD who has also worked on 'Living in Spain' and 'Three Meals A Day'. The new variety program will air after the end of the seventh season of 'Journey to the New West'.



