BLACKPINK's Jennie visits WINNER's Song Min Ho at his 1st art exhibit

BLACKPINK's Jennie visited WINNER's Song Min Ho at his very first art exhibit.

On December 18, Jennie attended his art exhibit at the 'Special Exhibition for Emerging Artists 2019', where three of Song Min Ho's art pieces are being displayed. The WINNER member posted a photo of the two on Instagram with the message, "Thx Jennie," and Jennie also posted, "Congratulations to new artist Song Min Ho."

The 'Special Exhibition for Emerging Artists 2019' will be held until December 25 at the Seongnam Art Center's 808 Gallery.

Take a look at Jennie, Song Min Ho, and his art work below!




Thx Jennie

신인작가송민호님 축하해요.

bYmhWvqYT-72 pts 29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago

Jennie is such a supportive friend. She is so kind and humble 😘😍

iftirasy47 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Biasa je.

Share

