Cosmic Girls announces solo concert in February

Cosmic Girls will be having their 3rd solo concert.

Starship Entertainment announced, "Cosmic Girls will be at the Seoul Olympic Park's Olympic Hall for 'Obliviate' on February 22nd-23rd next year." The revealed poster takes motives from a tarot card, and the quote says, "For bad memories to go away and for only happy memories to fill the present."

The girls will be performing various songs including "La La Love", "Boogie Up", and "As You Wish", all of which were released this year. Tickets will go on sale on January 3rd at 8PM KST on Melon through fanclub members, and open to the general public on January 6th at 8PM KST.