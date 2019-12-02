S.E.S's Shoo participates in her first interview since her gambling scandal

SE DAILY

S.E.S's Shoo has revealed her emotions after experiencing a serious overseas gambling scandal that made national headlines. Shoo recently met a reporter for an interview in Jangchung-dong in Seoul.

Shoo started by apologizing to "fans and the public. Once again, I'm truly sorry. After that incident, I spent a lot of time thinking about myself. If I didn't have my children, I would have crumbled. As I looked at my children, I thought 'I need to get up again.' My happiness and weight are three times as much. The role of being a mother is heavy but it gives me the goal to find strength again."





She continued, stating: "I'm just so sorry to my fans. There were times where I couldn't talk and just stared into space for a while, and my members' helped and supported me very much, allowing me to stand up again. I am so thankful and apologetic to my members. I want to be a champion that does not fall down. Although the disappointment is probably very large, I would appreciate the support."



