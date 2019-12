Fans were delighted to see Super Junior's Heechul and former member Hangeng reunite after 10 years!

On December 3, the two were seen acting close and sticking together at the 2019 COSMO GLAM Night in Shanghai.

191203 Hangeng & Heechul at COSMO Glam Night 2019 event



Their true friendship just melt my heart ...



Their true friendship just melt my heart ...

191203 Hangeng and Heechul hugging tightly at COSMO GLAM NIGHT 2019

Shots captured the two celebrities showing their affection for each other. Fans were particularly touched to see the two displaying their friendship in public, openly talking to each other and hugging.