Oh My Girl's Hyojung cutely fangirls over Red Velvet's Joy in V Live stream

Oh My Girl's Hyojung captured fans' hearts as she cutely fangirled over Red Velvet's Joy in a recent V Live stream.

The adorable idol apparently revealed that she was a major Joy stan in the stream.

oh my girl hyojung revealing she's a joy stan 😭😭😭



"although seulgi is my friend, i really like joy-nim. you know how joy-nim is much taller than me, she put her hand on my shoulder and we took a picture together."pic.twitter.com/Fa0okcqoOw — sooj (@softjoygi) December 5, 2019

The adorable idol went on in the stream to state that although she's friends with Seulgi, she's a big fan of Joy. She states: "I really like Joy. I took a picture with her and since she's taller than me she put her hand on my shoulder. I was very very very happy! Joy... this is the first time I've confessed. I've been a fan since they released "Happiness". I'm worried that she might find my fangirling burdensome."





