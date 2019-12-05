7

Posted by sl278

Oh My Girl's Hyojung cutely fangirls over Red Velvet's Joy in V Live stream

Oh My Girl's Hyojung captured fans' hearts as she cutely fangirled over Red Velvet's Joy in a recent V Live stream. 

The adorable idol apparently revealed that she was a major Joy stan in the stream. 

The adorable idol went on in the stream to state that although she's friends with Seulgi, she's a big fan of Joy. She states: "I really like Joy. I took a picture with her and since she's taller than me she put her hand on my shoulder. I was very very very happy! Joy... this is the first time I've confessed. I've been a fan since they released "Happiness". I'm worried that she might find my fangirling burdensome." 


