Crush and DEAN to combine forces with the new collaboration song 'Wake Up'

Crush and DEAN will be collaborating on a new song together.

Crush will be dropping his second studio album 'From Midnight to Sunrise' on December 5. During a December 2 broadcast on Naver Now's '#OUTNOW', Crush revealed that DEAN will be featured on one of the songs on his 12 track album. DEAN collaborated with Crush on a track titled "Wake Up", the second song on the album.

DEAN has stated his thoughts on the song, stating that: "this was a new kind of environment to work in." Crush also talked about the song, stating: "The lyrics are poetic and DEAN's technique and emotions grew to become something new."







They collaborated many times in the past and fans are wildly excited to hear the two vocal stars combine their talents in another new song. Stay tuned for more updates!