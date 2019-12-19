CL revealed to be working with 'Hello82' CEO on comeback promotion contents

2NE1 member and solo artist CL is reportedly maintaining a close partnership with former CJ ENM PD Choi Jae Yoon, previously known as the main PD of '2NE1 TV'.

While preparing for her new album 'In The Name of Love', CL reportedly worked with Choi PD on various promotional contents, set to be revealed soon. After working with CJ ENM, 'Dingo Studio', and more, Choi PD moved to Los Angeles, California where he stablished 'Kai Media' - the parent company of digital content platform 'Hello82'.





Meanwhile, CL recently returned solo with her newest album 'In The Name of Love', including title track "+THNX190519+".