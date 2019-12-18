Mnet's head of content management announces halt to audition programs

Mnet's head of content management has announced the complete halt to audition programs on the network.



On December 18, Mnet's head of content management Kang Ji Hoon revealed at the '78th Korean Communications Standards Commission', "We'll halt the production of audition programs. We're making the effort to create content that's more focused on music."



On the audition show 'TOO: World Class', which aired at the same time the 'Produce' series vote-rigging scandal broke, Kang Ji Hoon confirmed no data or vote manipulation took place. As there was no evidence, the Korean Communications Standards Commission postponed the agenda and requested data to confirm no vote-rigging had taken place.



Production staff of 'Produce 101' were also arrested and suspended from Mnet.



As previously reported, producers Ahn Joon Young and Kim Yong Bum were charged with conspiring to rig votes for the 'Produce' series.

