Posted by germainej

Mnet's head of content management announces halt to audition programs

AKP STAFF

Mnet's head of content management has announced the complete halt to audition programs on the network.

On December 18, Mnet's head of content management Kang Ji Hoon revealed at the '78th Korean Communications Standards Commission', "We'll halt the production of audition programs. We're making the effort to create content that's more focused on music."

On the audition show 'TOO: World Class', which aired at the same time the 'Produce' series vote-rigging scandal broke, Kang Ji Hoon confirmed no data or vote manipulation took place. As there was no evidence, the Korean Communications Standards Commission postponed the agenda and requested data to confirm no vote-rigging had taken place. 

Production staff of 'Produce 101' were also arrested and suspended from Mnet.

As previously reported, producers Ahn Joon Young and Kim Yong Bum were charged with conspiring to rig votes for the 'Produce' series.

  1. misc.
  2. MNET
  3. PRODUCE
  4. PRODUCE 101
  5. PRODUCE X 101
  6. PRODUCE 48
1

IdolMessanger210 pts 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

Too you long enough to get the point! You can't just mess with these young kids dreams and passion like that.

0

Secretninja3122,366 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

Honestly I would've been more surprised if they kept continuing audition shows. People's trust in these shows have been severely tainted. So even if they are going to be honest from now on, there will always be doubts on if anything was rigged or not. Plus I don't think anyone would want anything to do with Mnet audition shows after whats going on right now.

Audition/Survival shows have been a trend lately since groups who come out of it are almost guaranteed attention and success. I always had a feeling that they would eventually die out but never thought it would be this soon. But I think its better this way, since these survival shows are very stressful, they tend to exploit the trainees (they don't really get much payment or anything for appearing), and it essentially thrusts a lot of trainees in to the spotlight before they're ready for it.

BTOB
BTOB tease possible comeback next year
5 hours ago   5   4,958
AOA, (G)I-DLE, ITZY, Kim Chung Ha, LOONA, TWICE, TXT
Melon Magazine's Best Kpop Songs of 2019
7 hours ago   6   1,932

