April Jinsol's most recent Instagram story worries fans

April Jinsol's most recent Instagram story has fans worried about her.

The message was uploaded to Jinsol's Instagram stories on December 25 KST and stated:





"When I'm wearing short or tight outfits I walk and run slowly on purpose. I really hope videos of me online stop appearing like that. When my name sometimes pops up on real-time searches, I really dislike that."





Netizens are saying that sexual harassment is serious and that her agency should take measures so she doesn't have to wear such outfits.

What do you think of Jinsol's statement?