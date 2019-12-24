6

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

April Jinsol's most recent Instagram story worries fans

April Jinsol's most recent Instagram story has fans worried about her.

The message was uploaded to Jinsol's Instagram stories on December 25 KST and stated: 


"When I'm wearing short or tight outfits I walk and run slowly on purpose. I really hope videos of me online stop appearing like that. When my name sometimes pops up on real-time searches, I really dislike that."

Netizens are saying that sexual harassment is serious and that her agency should take measures so she doesn't have to wear such outfits.

What do you think of Jinsol's statement? 

Siri1234,156 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

I guess every single kpop fan is a sexual assaulter now? Cause such gifs are made left and right by pretty much everyone.

partyfan201313 pts 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

Um, instead of asking questions though, let's just remember two things. Number one, as a clarification by the way, of course Jinsol is talking about all of those slo-mo GIFs of her wearing revealing clothing on stage that are going around on the internet. And yes, there have been some people using them to sexualize her online. And number two, well, Jinsol might have turned 18 years old internationally just last week BUT as Jinsol has revealed that she hates it when she sees them on the internet when searching for her very own last name, I think that it's best for everyone to put a complete end to the sexualization of the APRIL maknae with those slo-mo GIFs. In fact, we should only start using those slo-mo GIFs to sexualize the rest of APRIL from now on.

