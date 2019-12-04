8

A.C.E's Byungkwan & Chan to sing OST Part.4 for KBS2 drama 'Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life'

A.C.E's ByungkwanChan will be taking part in an OST track for KBS2's ongoing weekend drama series, 'Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life'. 

Titled 'Start', Byungkwan & Chan's 'Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life' OST Part.4 will be released via various music sites on December 8 at 6 PM KST. This will mark Byungkwan and Chan's 2nd time working on a drama OST together, after singing "Maybe" for 'My Healing Love' back in 2018. 

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life' airs every Saturdays and Sundays at 7:55 PM KST.

