A.C.E's Byungkwan & Chan to sing OST Part.4 for KBS2 drama 'Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life'

A.C.E's Byungkwan & Chan will be taking part in an OST track for KBS2's ongoing weekend drama series, 'Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life'.

Titled 'Start', Byungkwan & Chan's 'Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life' OST Part.4 will be released via various music sites on December 8 at 6 PM KST. This will mark Byungkwan and Chan's 2nd time working on a drama OST together, after singing "Maybe" for 'My Healing Love' back in 2018.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life' airs every Saturdays and Sundays at 7:55 PM KST.