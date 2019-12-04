ATEEZ to greet fans in Los Angeles with a surprise Christmas fan sign event

Rookie boy group ATEEZ will be greeting fans in Los Angeles once again with a surprise fan sign event, just in time for Christmas.

The special year-end fan sign is set to take place next week on December 13 at 4 PM PST. Fans wishing to attend can enter to win one of 100 lucky entry tickets by purchasing ATEEZ's 1st full album 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action', via the link below.

Previously in August of this year, ATEEZ successfully wrapped up their first ever fan sign event in Los Angeles, as well as in New York in July.