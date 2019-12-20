13

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

WayV's Ten charms fans with a cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'

WayV's Ten has charmed fans with his voice. 

The talented idol uploaded a cover of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" to Instagram on December 19th. He is seen playing the piano as he sings in front of a galaxy background.

Check out the cover below!

연습연습

A post shared by TEN_+•10 (@tenlee_1001) on

sujin-lee10 pts 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago

Ten has such a beautiful voice!!! He almost sounds like Ed Sheeran. 🥰

