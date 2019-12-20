WayV's Ten charms fans with a cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'

WayV's Ten has charmed fans with his voice.
The talented idol uploaded a cover of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" to Instagram on December 19th. He is seen playing the piano as he sings in front of a galaxy background.
Check out the cover below!
Ten has such a beautiful voice!!! He almost sounds like Ed Sheeran. 🥰
