A Pink's Eunji, Kim Shin Young, Yoo Se Yoon & Lee Soo Geun to host new tvN music variety show

A Pink's Eunji, Kim Shin Young, Yoo Se Yoon, and Lee Soo Geun will be hosting the tvN's upcoming music variety show 'Is it Good?' ('Good Gayo').

Along with the official poster, the producers of the show announced, "We've completed the lineup of hosts, who'll introduce good songs to the public. Eunji, who's one of the most talented people in the music industry, and Lee Soo Geun, Yoo Se Yoon, and Kim Shin Young, who have a lot of experience standing in front of large audiences, will energize each other with their chemistry."

The premise of 'Is it Good?' will be to bring together old friends with music, so they can relive memories and share their stories with the audience. 

The show is set to premiere on January 4, 2020 at 10:40PM KST. 

