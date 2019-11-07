Yoo Jae Suk completes his first ever busking performance as rookie trot singer Yoo San Seul

MC Yoo Jae Suk recently wrapped up his first ever busking performance as rookie trot singer, Yoo San Seul!

On November 7, Kim Tae Ho PD of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo' shared via his Instagram, "Breaking news, today. Yoo San Seul has wrapped up his busking performance at Incheon's Chinatown. There are rumors of another busking performance later this evening..."

In the Instagram post, Kim Tae Ho PD revealed an upbeat clip of a large balloon indicating the sight of Yoo San Seul's first busking performance, as well as photos of Yoo San Seul's fluid solo stage. The star also seems to be accompanied by trot singer sunbaes Kim Yeon Ja and Hong Jin Young.



Viewers will be able to catch a full recap of Yoo San Seul's ambitious busking performances on the upcoming episode of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo', airing this November 9 at 6:30 PM KST!