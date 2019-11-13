Times idols shocked fans on 'King of Masked Singer'

Variety shows allow idols to show off their impressive talents, and ‘King of Masked Singer’ is no exception. Multiple idols have participated in the show and have shown fans their incredible vocal capabilities. Check out some of the most impactful performances below.

Blackpink’s Rose

Blackpink’s Rose put her unique twist on this popular OST by Jung Seung Hwan. After her appearance on the show, fans became even more desperate for her solo debut.

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun

Fans call Kyuhyun’s performance of “Breathe” by Lee Hi the best cover of the song, and they certainly have a good reason to say so.

BTS’ Jungkook

BTS’ Jungkook charmed the audience with his cover of “If You” by Big Bang. His soft voice and spot-on expression paired perfectly with the emotions of the song.

EXID’s Solji

EXID’s Solji put on an impressive performance with her cover of the iconic song “Maria.” Her perfect, clear high notes truly shined through this song.

Ailee

It’s not surprising that vocal queen Ailee absolutely killed it when she participated in “King of Masked Singer.” The control and power in her voice captivated everyone.

UP10TION’s Sunyoul

All of the judges believed that the contestant was a female — that’s just how amazing UP10TION’s Sunyoul’s high notes were.

BtoB’s Sungjae

BtoB’s Sungjae once again amazed fans with his mature and charismatic vocals as he sang “One Day Long Ago.”

iKON’s Bobby

Both the judges and audience were shocked when they found out that the person behind the powerful and unique vocals was none other than iKON’s rapper, Bobby!

EXO’s Chen

EXO’s Chen is already famous for his unbeatable vocal range, but he shocked the audience once more with his powerful performance of “Drunken Truth.”

WINNER’s Seungyoon

WINNER’s Seungyoon’s unique voice and wide vocal range were highlighted through his rendition of “Baby Baby.”

Stray Kids’ Han

Han’s performance did not only highlight his amazing rapping skills, but also his surprisingly impressive vocals — he hit all of his high notes flawlessly!

iKON’s Junhoe

iKON’s Junhoe showed off his deep, raspy but beautiful voice and captured the hearts of everyone in the audience with his performance.

Weki Meki’s Yoojung

Weki Meki’s Yoojung’s charms overflowed in her performance. She executed both the vocals and rap perfectly!

NCT’s Doyoung

NCT’s Doyoung stole hearts with his cover of the popular Goblin OST “Beautiful.” He demonstrated his power vocals with the song.