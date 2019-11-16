'Vagabond' airing canceled due to '2019 WBSC Premier12' baseball game

SBS' 'Vagabond's airing tonight has been canceled due to the '2019 WBSC Premier12' baseball game.



The Korea-Japan game of the 'World Baseball Softball Confederation' aired on SBS at 6:40PM on November 16 KST, which is the usual time slot for 'Vagabond'. Viewers have now missed out on the Friday and Saturday airing of the drama.



Only 2 episodes of 'Vagabond' are left so far. Have you been keeping up?