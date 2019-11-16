0

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

'Vagabond' airing canceled due to '2019 WBSC Premier12' baseball game

AKP STAFF

SBS'Vagabond's airing tonight has been canceled due to the '2019 WBSC Premier12' baseball game.

The Korea-Japan game of the 'World Baseball Softball Confederation' aired on SBS at 6:40PM on November 16 KST, which is the usual time slot for 'Vagabond'. Viewers have now missed out on the Friday and Saturday airing of the drama.

Only 2 episodes of 'Vagabond' are left so far. Have you been keeping up?

  1. misc.
  2. VAGABOND
0 1,321 Share Be the first to vote
TXT's Soobin Voted The Best Rookie IDOL 2019
7 minutes ago   1   122

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND