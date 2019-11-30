N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung took on a g.o.d ballad on 'Immortal Song'.



On the November 30th 'Immortal Song' dedicated to singer-songwriter J.Y. Park, Yoo Hwe Seung covered the 1999 R&B ballad "Love and Remember" by g.o.d, the first group produced by J.Y. Park under JYP Entertainment. The N.Flying member made his own tender ballad rendition of the track, departing from his band roots.



In the end, it was Monni who took the final win this episode with their cover of "Who's Your Mama?"



Watch Yoo Hwe Seung's cover and g.o.d's original below!



