Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TWICE to perform on NHK's 'Kohaku Uta Gassen' for the 3rd year in a row

On November 15, JYP Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets that TWICE will be performing on NHK's popular year-end music festival, 'Kohaku Uta Gassen', for the third year in a row. 


TWICE will be joining a total of 41 performing artists as the only Korean act at this year's 'Kohaku Uta Gassen'. Meanwhile, industry insiders suspect that project group IZ*ONE was also expected to perform on the year-end music show, but were ultimately excluded from NHK's lineup reveal due to ongoing vote rigging investigations. 

Meanwhile, TWICE will be releasing their new Japanese album '&TWICE' on November 20.

