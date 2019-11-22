Tiffany Young is the girl on fire as she announces her limited edition gallery book 'RFYL'

Tiffany Young will be releasing a limited edition gallery book, 'RFYL', to commemorate her successful past year as a breakthrough solo artist.

Fans can order their own copy of the limited edition 'RFYL' from November 22 through December 2, via Tiffany Young's official website here. In a striking preview cut from her 'RFYL' photobook, Tiffany Young can be seen rocking a flaming dress, 'Hunger Games'-style, raising anticipation for the rest of her 'RFYL' photoshoot.

Will you be ordering a copy of Tiffany Young's 'RFYL'?

