Limitless's second new member C.I plays with string lanterns in individual 'Wish Wish' concept photos

Rookie boy group Limitless has released individual concept photos of their second new member C.I, bringing out his boyish side with playful props as well as a fun, curly hair style.

Limitless's first ever comeback since their debut is less than a week away, set for this November 28. The group will be returning with their 1st mini album 'Wish Wish' and two new members to the team.

Two more members remaining until Limitless wrap up their individual concept photo series! Do you like the warm, fall-themed teasers so far?