Check out idol group brand value rankings for the month of November!

From October 22 through November 22, 2019, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 100 popular idol groups including consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.

Coming in at first place this month is the biggest boy band in the world BTS, with a total of 16,276,464 points. Rookie girl group (G)I-DLE of the recently ended competition program 'Queendom' took up second place, earning a total of 7,383,543 points. Third place went to BLACKPINK, who earned a total of 6,738,290 points.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: MAMAMOO, EXO, TWICE, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, WINNER, and NU'EST. Check out the full analysis results below.