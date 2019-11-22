17

Check out idol group brand value rankings for the month of November!

From October 22 through November 22, 2019, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 100 popular idol groups including consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc. 

Coming in at first place this month is the biggest boy band in the world BTS, with a total of 16,276,464 points. Rookie girl group (G)I-DLE of the recently ended competition program 'Queendom' took up second place, earning a total of 7,383,543 points. Third place went to BLACKPINK, who earned a total of 6,738,290 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: MAMAMOO, EXO, TWICE, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, WINNER, and NU'EST. Check out the full analysis results below. 

NoahL244 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

Why bother to post the Top 30 list when you don't even bother to translate it?

Mojmoj61970 pts 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

At this rate, BTS could enlist for 2 years and comeback and still be n1.

