Taeyeon gave major throwback vibes on 'Begin Again 3' with a beautiful acoustic version of Girls' Generation's hit song "Gee".

"Gee" is arguably the song that shot the group into superstardom, and Taeyeon paid homage to her roots with this flawlessly executed busking performance with the help of artists such as Paul Kim and more. The performance brought about a great reaction from the crowd who sang along as well!

Check out footage of the performance below.