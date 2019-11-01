16

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Big Hit Entertainment establishes their global dominance as BTS and TXT chart 1 and 2 on Billboard's World Digital chart

Big Hit Entertainment is definitely raking in some global success as both BTS and TXT gain recognition.

The groups have landed both first and second on Billboard's World Digital chart, with BTS ranking number 1 with "Make It Right" and TXT with a number ranking for their song "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)".

News outlets have been taking note of these group's incredible achievements, and it seems like Big Hit's global influence isn't waning any time soon. BTS undoubtedly has one of the biggest growing fanbases of all time that parallel that of the Beatles, while TXT has already garnered positive feedback from the western entertainment spheres in a short period of time since they debuted.

We look forward to seeing more of what Big Hit has in store. 

Kirsty_Louise 37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago

Congratulations to TXT! I am so happy to see them doing well. 💚 BigHit really aren't playing around, so many said TXT would flop but look what happened!

0

Dumbuya_Isatou 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

I really respect BIGHIT entertainment.. nothing like scandals or anything inappropriate.. they are just the best.. their artists are unbelievable

