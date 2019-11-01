Big Hit Entertainment establishes their global dominance as BTS and TXT chart 1 and 2 on Billboard's World Digital chart

Big Hit Entertainment is definitely raking in some global success as both BTS and TXT gain recognition.

The groups have landed both first and second on Billboard's World Digital chart, with BTS ranking number 1 with "Make It Right" and TXT with a number ranking for their song "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)".

News outlets have been taking note of these group's incredible achievements, and it seems like Big Hit's global influence isn't waning any time soon. BTS undoubtedly has one of the biggest growing fanbases of all time that parallel that of the Beatles, while TXT has already garnered positive feedback from the western entertainment spheres in a short period of time since they debuted.

We look forward to seeing more of what Big Hit has in store.

