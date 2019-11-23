'Produce X 101's Kim Min Kyu, Lee Se Jin, and UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk show continued friendship regardless of the ongoing controversy.



On November 23, Lee Jin Hyuk posted a picture of three holding a photo ticket for 'Frozen 2'. In a caption, he wrote, "Woojungz(friendshipz in Korean)'s photo tickets for 'Frozen 2'" with hashtags #Min Kyu's first time printing out a photo ticket #Se Jin bought the popcorn #I bought tickets





Netizens are loving their wholesome relationship, regardless of the controversy surrounding the program.