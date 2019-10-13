26

6

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

SuperM tops Billboard 200 with their first mini-album

AKP STAFF

SuperM has topped Billboard 200.

The boys' first mini-album earned 168,000 units, going past Summer Walker for the #1 spot on Billboard 100. SuperM is a global project collaboration between SM Entertainment and USA's CMG. The boys' first mini-album, titled 'SuperM', includes 5 songs: "Jopping" (title), "I Can't Stand the Rain", "2 Fast", "Super Car", and "No Manners".

The boys said, "We're so happy that we got #1 on 'Billboard 200', and it feels like a dream. We're happy to have received this. We'll show our super synergy through our promotions."

Congratulations to SuperM!

  1. SuperM
13 7,846 Share 81% Upvoted

8

god714 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

its what they deserve

i love you superm

hi taeyong

Share

4

T_Jazz1,177 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

♫ Vrooom! ♫

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

WINNER
WINNER drops tracklist for 'Cross'
1 hour ago   1   950
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK To Perform at Music Station Japan
6 days ago   16   13,691

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND