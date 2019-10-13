SuperM tops Billboard 200 with their first mini-album

SuperM has topped Billboard 200.

The boys' first mini-album earned 168,000 units, going past Summer Walker for the #1 spot on Billboard 100. SuperM is a global project collaboration between SM Entertainment and USA's CMG. The boys' first mini-album, titled 'SuperM', includes 5 songs: "Jopping" (title), "I Can't Stand the Rain", "2 Fast", "Super Car", and "No Manners".

The boys said, "We're so happy that we got #1 on 'Billboard 200', and it feels like a dream. We're happy to have received this. We'll show our super synergy through our promotions."

Congratulations to SuperM!