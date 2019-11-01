BTS's 'Make It Right' feat. Lauv (EDM Remix) tops iTunes song charts in 22 countries

BTS's "Make It Right" feat. Lauv (EDM Remix), released back on November 1, has topped iTunes' top songs charts in a total of 22 countries!

As of November 2 at 8 PM KST, BTS's "Make It Right" remix is #1 on iTunes top songs charts in countries such as India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Singapore, and more.

Previously, BTS's first collaboration version of "Make It Right" feat. Lauv, released back on October 18, topped iTunes top songs charts in a total of 65 countries. Which version of BTS's "Make It Right" is your favorite?