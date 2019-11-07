Some netizens calling for X1's disbandment following 'Produce X 101' voting fraud controversy

Some netizens are calling for X1 to disband following the voting fraud controversy surrounding the 'Produce X 101' series.

As headlines begin to speculate on the future of groups that were made as a result of voter fraud, many netizens are calling for X1 to disband, stating:

"Disband. It's better than to be cursed for five years..."

"It's right to disband so they suffer less from the negative reaction they're going to face."

"If there's no contract, just let them go. Let them go so they can go back to their labels and prepare to come back again."

"Everyone is just pitiful in this situation."

"I feel so bad for the boys who actually made it up there with honest votes if they end up disbanding."

It was recently revealed that the members of X1 have held back on signing exclusive CJ ENM contracts in order to monitor police investigation results.

What do you think will happen?