Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of October 2019

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of October 2019 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 AKMU - How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love 238,910,175 2 Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers 189,564,560 3 Lim Jae Hyun - I'm A Little Drunk

152,070,719 4 Bolbbalgan4 - Workaholic 133,909,485 5 Paul Kim - Farewell 132,402,953 6 Maktub - To You My Light 120,752,352 7 Jeon Sang Kun - I Still Love You A Lot 119,160,557 8 Hynn - The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone 115,379,831 9 Song Haye - Another Love 111,984,403 10 Jang Deok Chul - See You Later

104,992,529





< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 Super Junior - Time_Slip 365,751 Dreamus 2 MONSTA X - FOLLOW _ FIND YOU 185,573 Kakao M 3 NU'EST - The Table 183,100 Genie Music, Stone Music 4 TXT - The Dream Chapter _ MAGIC 175,407 Dreamus 5 Chen - Dear My Dear

158,200 Dreamus 6 Taeyeon - Purpose 154,258 Dreamus 7 SuperM - SuperM The 1st Mini Album 153,590 Dreamus 8 ATEEZ - TREASURE EP.FIN _ All To Action 137,412 Genie Music, Stone Music 9 BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA 119,892 (Total Sales: 3,676,337) Dreamus 10 AB6IX - 6IXENSE 117,910 Warner Music





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.