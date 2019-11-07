Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of October 2019

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of October 2019 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|AKMU - How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love
|238,910,175
|2
|Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers
|189,564,560
|3
|Lim Jae Hyun - I'm A Little Drunk
|152,070,719
|4
|Bolbbalgan4 - Workaholic
|133,909,485
|5
|Paul Kim - Farewell
|132,402,953
|6
|Maktub - To You My Light
|120,752,352
|7
|Jeon Sang Kun - I Still Love You A Lot
|119,160,557
|8
|Hynn - The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone
|115,379,831
|9
|Song Haye - Another Love
|111,984,403
|10
|Jang Deok Chul - See You Later
|104,992,529
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|Super Junior - Time_Slip
|365,751
|Dreamus
|2
|MONSTA X - FOLLOW _ FIND YOU
|185,573
|Kakao M
|3
|NU'EST - The Table
|183,100
|Genie Music, Stone Music
|4
|TXT - The Dream Chapter _ MAGIC
|175,407
|Dreamus
|5
|Chen - Dear My Dear
|158,200
|Dreamus
|6
|Taeyeon - Purpose
|154,258
|Dreamus
|7
|SuperM - SuperM The 1st Mini Album
|153,590
|Dreamus
|8
|ATEEZ - TREASURE EP.FIN _ All To Action
|137,412
|Genie Music, Stone Music
|9
|BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA
|119,892 (Total Sales: 3,676,337)
|Dreamus
|10
|AB6IX - 6IXENSE
|117,910
|Warner Music
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
