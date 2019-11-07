6

Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of October 2019

AKP STAFF

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of October 2019 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1AKMU - How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love238,910,175
2Jang Bum Joon - Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers189,564,560
3Lim Jae Hyun - I'm A Little Drunk
152,070,719
4Bolbbalgan4 - Workaholic133,909,485
5Paul Kim - Farewell132,402,953
6Maktub - To You My Light120,752,352
7Jeon Sang Kun - I Still Love You A Lot119,160,557
8Hynn - The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone115,379,831
9Song Haye - Another Love111,984,403
10Jang Deok Chul - See You Later
104,992,529


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1Super Junior - Time_Slip365,751Dreamus
2MONSTA X - FOLLOW _ FIND YOU185,573Kakao M
3NU'EST - The Table183,100Genie Music, Stone Music
4TXT - The Dream Chapter _ MAGIC175,407Dreamus
5Chen - Dear My Dear
158,200Dreamus
6Taeyeon - Purpose154,258Dreamus
7SuperM - SuperM The 1st Mini Album153,590Dreamus
8ATEEZ - TREASURE EP.FIN _ All To Action137,412Genie Music, Stone Music
9BTS - MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA119,892 (Total Sales: 3,676,337)Dreamus
10AB6IX - 6IXENSE117,910Warner Music


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

1

turtle125517 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

So happy to see SuJu up there with all the new gen groups. I honestly love all their songs from Time Slip 💙💙 What a great way to kick off their 15th year together.

And I'm still sad thay Wonho left Monsta X because they're reaching so many new heights now :'(

