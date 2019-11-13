SM Entertainment's Lee Soo Man announces collaborative work with 'Intel Studios' for new K-Pop content

SM Entertainment's head producer Lee Soo Man will be working directly with 'Intel Studios' for a series of new, collaborative K-Pop contents, the label announced on November 14.

SME and 'Intel' plan on creating new, immersive media content for K-Pop storytelling, integrating large scale volumetric video capture technology, real-time interactive content, and augmented reality (AR). Lee Soo Man recently visited 'Intel Studios' in Los Angeles, California and held a meeting with chief creator Diego Prilusky, to share his vision of K-Pop contents and discuss how to integrate cutting-edge technology and into K-Pop storytelling, to create never-seen-before fan experiences.

Lee Soo Man has so far been leading production of the first collaborative project - called ‘Immersive Media 360: NCT 127 - 'Superhuman'’. Audiences will be able to enjoy and interact with NCT 127’s performance, which was created at Intel Studios and enables viewers to experience the content from any angle and perspective.





Brand new contents created by this partnership between SM Entertainment and 'Intel Studio' will be showcased in SMTOWN in Seoul, South Korea, some time soon.