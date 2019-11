C9 GIRLZ's debut is coming and Hemi is the second member to show off her individual teaser material. Semi was born on April 10, 2002, and has a height of 166cm (5'5") and a weight of 46kg (101 lbs).

The charming and elegant idol to be definitely made an impact with her black dress and accessories, piquing fans' interests who are waiting for more.

Check the video and the rest of the images out below.