IZ*ONE's comeback show broadcast also cancelled

On November 7, Mnet announced via Mnet Japan's official website, "The scheduled broadcast of 'Comeback IZ*ONE: BLOOM*IZ', originally set to air both in Korea and Japan simultaneously on November 11 at 7 PM KST, has been cancelled due to various reasons. We apologize for causing discomfort."



Instead of IZ*ONE's comeback show, Mnet will be broadcasting a special of this year's '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' nominations on November 11 at 7 PM KST. Regarding IZ*ONE's 1st full album release, Off The Record Entertainment reps have curtly stated, "Nothing is confirmed."

Earlier on this day, IZ*ONE's side abruptly cancelled the group's comeback showcase. All of the above comes directly after it was reported on November 7 that Ahn Joon Young PD of Mnet has allegedly admitted to rigging the final votes of 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101'.

