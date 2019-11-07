5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IZ*ONE's comeback show broadcast also cancelled

On November 7, Mnet announced via Mnet Japan's official website, "The scheduled broadcast of 'Comeback IZ*ONE: BLOOM*IZ', originally set to air both in Korea and Japan simultaneously on November 11 at 7 PM KST, has been cancelled due to various reasons. We apologize for causing discomfort." 

Instead of IZ*ONE's comeback show, Mnet will be broadcasting a special of this year's '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' nominations on November 11 at 7 PM KST. Regarding IZ*ONE's 1st full album release, Off The Record Entertainment reps have curtly stated, "Nothing is confirmed." 

Earlier on this day, IZ*ONE's side abruptly cancelled the group's comeback showcase. All of the above comes directly after it was reported on November 7 that Ahn Joon Young PD of Mnet has allegedly admitted to rigging the final votes of 'Produce 48' and 'Produce X 101'. 

jokerfish596 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

turns out coming back 5 days after it was announced your group was formed using adult entertainers as a means of bribery is a bad idea...

Lee_Sunbae290 pts 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

What a mess. Even people who weren't in the Produce bandwagon are getting 2nd hand embarrassment. We know the girls aren't directly involved but some of them might definitely wonder if their votes and ranks were authentic and if they were meant to be in the final line up and before long they might wonder about the co-members.And if some of them get an info regarding their original rank from outside sources or insiders, they'll be worried if it ever gets out. Talk about emotional torture. This is like inception 2.0

