Park Narae makes netizens give up their diets with her fish cake ramen on 'I Live Alone'









Park Narae's fish cake ramen on 'I Live Alone' has made netizens and the show's panel members give up on their diets.

The skilled gag woman made fishcake ramen for Han Hye Jin and Hwa Sa on the November 15th broadcast of the show, stating: "I went to a restaurant and they served this. It was so good and I realized that it tastes better when you add chopped garlic."

The three women dug into the ramen, resulting in panel member and actor Sung Hoon exclaiming that "filming the show is the worst when you're on a diet."

Netizens have also been chiming in, agreeing with comments stating:

"I was about to sleep then I saw this. I'm so hungry. I have to make this tomorrow."

"I need to eat this. NOW."

"This looks so good I want to cry."

What do you think?