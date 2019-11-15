6

Posted by sl278 23 minutes ago

Jeon So Mi sits down for an interview with W Korea

Jeon So Mi recently visited the offices of W Korea for a photoshoot and participated in a short video interview!

The popular starlet talked about her favorite foods and future plans for the contents she wants to make in the future. She expressed her love for Durian and overseas travel as well. The casual interview showed off the star's pure and bright nature, further capturing the hearts of fo fans. Jeon Somi finished off the video interview by showing off her drawing skills as well.

Check out the video interview above!

Pendragonx446 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

d'oh.. no English captions yet
Nicole_Cervantes426 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

I really love Somi ❤️I really want her to be successful. I hope Teddy takes good care of her.

