MBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama series 'Love With Flaws' has revealed silly posters featuring the lead couple Ahn Jae Hyun and Oh Yeon Seo.



In 'Love With Flaws', a woman with a deep hatred of handsome men meets a man full of narcissism. They then overcome various misunderstandings and prejudices, finding true love. The series is set to premiere after currently airing drama 'Extraordinary You', this coming November 27 at 8:55 PM KST.

Check out the posters below.