Jessica loses her lawsuit with Chinese Management companies



On November 11, the Korean Supreme Court has dismissed the case in a legal dispute with former Girls' Generation member Jessica and two Chinese Management companies.

The Supreme Court's Civil Division dismissed a hearing on a counter-lawsuit filed by Jessica on October 25 against two Chinese Management companies. Jessica's label, Coridel Capital Management had signed a contract with two Chinese management agencies regarding Jessica's promotions in China. The agencies obtained exclusive management authorities over Jessica's Chinese promotions until February of 2019. However, they had recently submitted a formal request with the Beijing court, claiming that Jessica's side failed to properly abide by the contract and demanded that Coridel Capital Management pay back all fees.

Reports further stated that as of now, the Beijing court has ruled in favor of the two Chinese agencies during the first and second legal trials. Jessica's side decided to transfer this ongoing legal case to South Korean court and it seems like the final decision has now been made by the Supreme court.

Stay tuned for updates.