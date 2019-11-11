12

Jessica loses her lawsuit with Chinese Management companies

On November 11, the Korean Supreme Court has dismissed the case in a legal dispute with former Girls' Generation member Jessica and two Chinese Management companies.

The Supreme Court's Civil Division dismissed a hearing on a counter-lawsuit filed by Jessica on October 25 against two Chinese Management companies. Jessica's label, Coridel Capital Management had signed a contract with two Chinese management agencies regarding Jessica's promotions in China. The agencies obtained exclusive management authorities over Jessica's Chinese promotions until February of 2019. However, they had recently submitted a formal request with the Beijing court, claiming that Jessica's side failed to properly abide by the contract and demanded that Coridel Capital Management pay back all fees.

Reports further stated that as of now, the Beijing court has ruled in favor of the two Chinese agencies during the first and second legal trials. Jessica's side decided to transfer this ongoing legal case to South Korean court and it seems like the final decision has now been made by the Supreme court. 

Stay tuned for updates.

diadems-151 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

It bears mentioning she couldn't finish her contract with SM either.
It's simple: You have to honor your contractual obligations.

0

Kkkpopvvv630 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Well if even the korean court is not in her favor there is not much that she can do considering that eliminates any possible speculation of the chinse side to do her dirty with corruption and etc considering even in korea she lost the lawsuit. She will be okay she still has her expensive brand

